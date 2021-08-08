Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $481.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.