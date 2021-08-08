ATB Capital Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

GWO opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$25.17 and a one year high of C$38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

