ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.61.
Several research firms recently commented on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.78 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
