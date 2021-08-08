ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.61.

Several research firms recently commented on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get ATCO alerts:

TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.78 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.