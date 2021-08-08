Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $39,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $14,958,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

