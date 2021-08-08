AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

