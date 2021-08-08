AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. 238,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

