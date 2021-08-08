aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIFE stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

