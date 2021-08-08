Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Cap of $150.40 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Audius has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $150.40 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.26 or 0.00832593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00101004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040102 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.