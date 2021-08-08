Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $13.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 45,633 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

