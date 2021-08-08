Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $7.70 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $514,307.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00147288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,265.79 or 0.99808857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.10 or 0.00791657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,567,040 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

