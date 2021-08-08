Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,241,119 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.38. The stock has a market cap of £331.02 million and a PE ratio of -15.54.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

