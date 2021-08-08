Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.63, but opened at $184.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara shares last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 4,777 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

