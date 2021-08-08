Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.20% of National Retail Properties worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NNN opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

