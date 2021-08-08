Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $455,870,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

