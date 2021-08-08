Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $8.47 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,377 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $11,077,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

