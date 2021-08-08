Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $408.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

