Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $631.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $632.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $300.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

