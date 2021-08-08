Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 34,296 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,296 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

