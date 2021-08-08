Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 575,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,374. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61.

