Avinger (AVGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.