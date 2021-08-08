Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.