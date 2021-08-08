Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

