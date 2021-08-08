Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

AXON opened at $192.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $72,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

