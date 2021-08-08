Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 598.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of AXSM opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

