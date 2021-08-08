Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axsome has submitted a regulatory filing in the United States for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. A decision for the same is expected on Aug 22, 2021. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is expected to be filed in second-quarter 2021. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Loss estimates has narrowed ahead of Q2 earnings. Axsome has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

