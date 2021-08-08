Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 61,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

