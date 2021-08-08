Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AYRWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.70.

AYRWF stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

