B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

