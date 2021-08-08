B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.25 to C$9.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 41435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 1,017,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

