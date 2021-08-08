Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after buying an additional 216,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Badger Meter by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 711.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 104,671 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.