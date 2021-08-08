BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 574.80 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of £474.86 ($620.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 540.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

