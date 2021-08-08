Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BALY opened at $53.48 on Friday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.82 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

