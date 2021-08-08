Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BALY opened at $53.48 on Friday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.82 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74.
About Bally’s
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.