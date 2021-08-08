Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $17,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

