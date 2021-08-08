Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

