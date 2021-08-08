Bancor (BNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $918.49 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00008673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $918.49 million and $55.59 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 237,843,972 coins. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

