Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

BAND stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

