Bank of America Lowers Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZY. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,939,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,495,000.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

