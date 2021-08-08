Bank of America Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $191.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.