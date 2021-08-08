Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $3,083,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

