Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

