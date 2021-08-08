Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

