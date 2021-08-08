Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.63. 17,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,387,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

