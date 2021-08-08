Bay Rivers Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.54. 6,086,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.64. The company has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.