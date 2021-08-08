Bay Rivers Group Has $471,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $263,199,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $407.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

