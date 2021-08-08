Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,001,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.