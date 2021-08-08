Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,001,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.