Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39.

