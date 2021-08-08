Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.03. 1,011,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.