Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. 340,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

