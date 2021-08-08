Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

