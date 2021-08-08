Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $114.45. 5,340,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.