Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 2,101,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

